Aaron Rodgers draws interest from unexpected team

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have an interested suitor, and it is not a team that he has been linked to in any meaningful way to this point.

The New York Giants are ramping up their interest in Rodgers after failing to land Matthew Stafford, according to multiple reports. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Giants are “shifting their interest” to Rodgers, and have been discussing the possibility throughout the week while at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 28, 2025

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The interest appears to be at least somewhat mutual. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that members of Rodgers’ camp have reached out to the Giants multiple times to gauge their interest.

Since being informed of his release from the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has had calls made on his behalf to teams to gauge their potential interest. Multiple calls have been made to the Giants. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 28, 2025

Needless to say, this would be unexpected. While it is no secret that the Giants need to solve their quarterback situation, Rodgers had not really been mentioned as a potential solution. He is certainly not a long-term fix and is coming off an underwhelming season with the New York Jets. Plus, the Giants do not necessarily qualify as a contender, which was thought to be one of Rodgers’ major priorities.

Still, Rodgers may not be able to be too picky if he is insistent on a starting job. Plus, he would not have to move if he simply jumped from the Jets to the Giants.

The Jets are unlikely to do anything to facilitate a move to the rival Giants. That probably will not matter, as no one would take on Rodgers’ $49 million cap hit, making a trade almost impossible.

Still, the Giants will need to change their approach after Stafford, their obvious top target, elected to stay with the Rams. There had been some suggestion that the Giants would make a different pivot in this scenario. They still might, but Rodgers could be an easier target.

Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in an underwhelming final season with the Jets. Those numbers combined with his age will probably make him pretty affordable, and it may be that both he and the Giants simply do not have many alternatives to each other.