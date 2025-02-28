Minor league pitcher has the wildest strikeout celebrations

Larry Brown Sports

Players typically do not show much emotion during spring training, but one Colorado Rockies pitcher seems to be treating every moment like he is on the mound for Game 7 of the World Series.

Rockies pitcher Jefry Yan has become known for breaking into an animated display every time he strikes a hitter out. The left-hander usually leaps into the air like he just recorded the final out of the biggest game of his life.

Yan pitched one inning of relief in the Rockies’ 14-3 Cactus League win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 28-year-old surrendered a double and a walk but struck out the side and did not allow a run. Following each strikeout, Yan did some version of his patented celebration.

Jefry Yan leaps into the air after a strikeout

The celebrations look just as wild from the regular game broadcast view:

Yan, who has bounced around the minors since 2014, was asked recently about his flamboyant enthusiasm. The 28-year-old said he is just trying to have fun and does not view his celebration as showing up opposing players.

“I’m electric. I like to have fun. I enjoy baseball,” Yan said, via MLB.com’s Jack Magruder.

Yan said the celebrations are “nothing I do to offend the other team” and that they have been a part of his routine since he was a kid.

“I will always want to celebrate every out that I get. I’m just happy to do my job,” Yan added. “I’m happy to get outs. It’s something I do to enjoy the game.”

With a 4.53 ERA across 149 career minor-league appearances, it is unlikely that Yan will make an impact for the Rockies at the MLB level in the near future. That certainly has not stopped him from making a name for himself.

