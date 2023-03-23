Terence Crawford has $317,000 of jewelry stolen during burglary of Omaha home

Terence Crawford had over $317,000 in jewelry stolen from his Omaha home during a recent burglary, according to an incident report.

TMZ Sports published a report on Thursday about the alleged incident. The theft allegedly took place between March 17-20, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The items stolen from the boxer’s home include:

– Diamond Patek Philippe watch

– Audemars Piguet and bracelet set

– Gold chain with “TBC” logo initials

– Gold chain with “Bud” written on it

– Gold cross necklace

Each of the watches are valued at over $100,000.

In Oct. 2021, a gold Rolex valued at $137,000 was also stolen from the same home.

Crawford, 35, is 39-0 in his professional boxing career. He is the reigning WBO welterweight champion.