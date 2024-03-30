Jose Altuve gets meme treatment for his stunned reaction to inside pitch

Just a couple of days into the 2024 MLB season, we may already have the greatest meme of the year.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went viral during Friday’s game against the New York Yankees for a hilarious reason. Altuve was at the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning when he was brushed back by a heater from New York’s Luke Weaver, causing him to scamper out of the way and drop his bat.

The television broadcast got an absolutely incredible still of Altuve’s startled reaction to the chin music that got sent his way. Take a look below.

Naturally, social media had some fun with the priceless visual. Altuve was soon the subject of a flood of jokes, some centered on his facial expression and others tying in the Astros’ notorious cheating scandal.

Here were some of the best ones.

POV: they found the buzzer — Aero Uprising (@AeroUprising19) March 30, 2024

Altuve look like he jus saw a monster in his closet pic.twitter.com/KzLAyVU9Ef — ExtendSOTO (@Extendyankees) March 30, 2024

I’m told this is the face Altuve made when he found out he was being investigated for cheating pic.twitter.com/ruLAAYbSfa — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 30, 2024

Jose Altuve gave us some new meme material to make us laugh through the pain of last night’s loss pic.twitter.com/Ez9crOpJjf — Devils Army Blog (@DevilsArmyBlog) March 30, 2024

When it comes to the Houston Astros, as a baseball fan you just love to see it. Jose Altuve doing his best Dom Dom Impression. Thank you Becky Lynch! pic.twitter.com/qIKH075gCK — Pluggo | Between Two Beards | Love Wrestling (@Pluggo_) March 30, 2024

The former AL MVP Altuve would go on to foul out in the at-bat as the Astros lost 7-1 to drop to 0-2 on the young season. Combined with being turned into a meme on Twitter dot com, it was not a great day at the office for Altuve.

Love him or hate him, Altuve is one of the most memeable players in all of baseball. While he usually goes viral for his side-by-side pictures with fellow MLB stars, this time around it was a hysterical snap reaction that did him in.