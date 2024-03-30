 Skip to main content
Jose Altuve gets meme treatment for his stunned reaction to inside pitch

March 30, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jose Altuve with a stunned reaction

Just a couple of days into the 2024 MLB season, we may already have the greatest meme of the year.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went viral during Friday’s game against the New York Yankees for a hilarious reason. Altuve was at the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning when he was brushed back by a heater from New York’s Luke Weaver, causing him to scamper out of the way and drop his bat.

The television broadcast got an absolutely incredible still of Altuve’s startled reaction to the chin music that got sent his way. Take a look below.

Naturally, social media had some fun with the priceless visual. Altuve was soon the subject of a flood of jokes, some centered on his facial expression and others tying in the Astros’ notorious cheating scandal.

Here were some of the best ones.

The former AL MVP Altuve would go on to foul out in the at-bat as the Astros lost 7-1 to drop to 0-2 on the young season. Combined with being turned into a meme on Twitter dot com, it was not a great day at the office for Altuve.

Love him or hate him, Altuve is one of the most memeable players in all of baseball. While he usually goes viral for his side-by-side pictures with fellow MLB stars, this time around it was a hysterical snap reaction that did him in.

