Photo of Elly De La Cruz next to Jose Altuve goes viral

A photo of Elly De La Cruz next to Jose Altuve went viral on Saturday.

De La Cruz’s Cincinnati Reds were facing Altuve’s Houston Astros for the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 in the game and reached second after singling in the first. He ended up standing on second next to Altuve, which led to this great photo shared by the Reds.

Altuve is 5-foot-6 while De La Cruz is 6-foot-5, so there is nearly a foot difference between them in height. The photo captures every bit of difference in the size between the two.

This is funny … Elly De La Cruz standing next to Jose Altuve … De La Cruz looks like a giant next to him. pic.twitter.com/tjlQTdewze — Jim Nelson (@Nelley13) June 17, 2023

The crazy thing though is that the size difference doesn’t matter on the field. Altuve went 4-for-4 in the game with a home run. The 33-year-old is an 8-time All-Star and former AL MVP.

Short or tall, skinny or strong, it doesn’t matter. Despite all the hype he has had entering the league, De La Cruz is aspiring to put together the type of career Altuve has enjoyed thus far.

