Did Jose Altuve go shirtless after home run in response to Yankees?

Jose Altuve did it again. The Houston Astros second baseman hit a walk-off home run to beat the New York Yankees, only this time the stakes were not quite as high.

Altuve’s 3-run home run in the bottom of the ninth capped off a 6-run inning and gave the Astros an 8-7 win on Sunday.

Here is how Jose Altuve walked off the Yankees again…and this time lost his shirt. pic.twitter.com/M2ybKmGDR5 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 11, 2021

After hitting his walk-off home run, Altuve’s jersey was ripped off by his teammates.

Why is that significant? A rumor regarding the Astros’ cheating scandal suggested their players were using electronic buzzers. Altuve was even accused of covering his alleged buzzer up after a 2019 home run to eliminate the Yankees from the postseason during the ALCS. Aaron Judge made reference to this accusation during his home run trot on Saturday (video here). The Astros might have wanted to rip Altuve’s shirt off as a point Sunday to show that the second baseman did not have any devices strapped to his chest.

Buzzer or not, Altuve is still ripping the hearts out of the Yankees.