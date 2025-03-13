Mac Jones signs with new team in free agency

Mac Jones’ second act as a backup is continuing on the West Coast.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the ex-Pro Bowl quarterback Jones is signing with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. Jones is getting a two-year deal for $7 million (with $5 million of that guaranteed).

Schefter further notes that Jones wanted the opportunity to work with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, still only 26, looked solid as a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2021, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to Pro Bowl honors. But it was all downhill from Jones from there, in part due to a revolving door of offensive coordinators in New England and in part due to his own shoddy play.

In the midst of tossing 23 interceptions over the next two seasons, Jones was benched multiple times by the Pats for backup Bailey Zappe, creating an increasingly toxic situation in the QB room. New England then finally decided to cut bait with Jones after the 2023 season, trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick. Jones then proceeded to take some shots at the Patriots on his way out.

Last season with the Jaguars, Jones backed up Trevor Lawrence and then drew a handful of starts when Lawrence had to miss time with a shoulder injury and a concussion. Though Jones went just 2-5 with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in his seven starts, he has managed to land a contract from a new NFL team.

The former first-round pick Jones will now be backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco. Should Jones ever have to start in relief of Purdy, he will have to cut down on the boneheaded plays that he was even still making last season in Jacksonville.