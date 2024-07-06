Twins’ Jose Miranda ties 72-year-old record with amazing streak

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda put his name in MLB history on Saturday by continuing a remarkable streak.

Miranda started 2-for-2 on Saturday, which made it 12 straight at-bats with a hit dating back to July 3. The feat had only been accomplished three other times in MLB history, and not since 1952.

Jose Miranda joins Johnny Kling (1902), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Walt Dropo (1952) as the only @MLB players to record a hit in 12 straight at-bats. pic.twitter.com/pw529FQkr4 — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) July 6, 2024

Johnny Kling, Pinky Higgins, and Walt Dropo were the trio that had accomplished the feat previously. None of the three made it 13 in a row, and neither did Miranda, as he hit a routine flyout to left in the sixth.

Jose Miranda's streak of consecutive at bats with a hit ends at 12 It ends tied for the longest streak of all time with Walt Dropo, Pinky Higgins and Johnny Kling pic.twitter.com/6RkOcLtj14 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2024

Coming into the season, Miranda had 165 career games to his name, and hit a modest .254 in them. To say this hot streak came out of nowhere would be an understatement, but it has lifted his average to .324 entering play Saturday.

This streak is probably the first time that ridiculous Miranda-Albert Pujols comparison might make some sense.