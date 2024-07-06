 Skip to main content
Twins’ Jose Miranda ties 72-year-old record with amazing streak

July 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jose Miranda running the bases

Jun 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda put his name in MLB history on Saturday by continuing a remarkable streak.

Miranda started 2-for-2 on Saturday, which made it 12 straight at-bats with a hit dating back to July 3. The feat had only been accomplished three other times in MLB history, and not since 1952.

Johnny Kling, Pinky Higgins, and Walt Dropo were the trio that had accomplished the feat previously. None of the three made it 13 in a row, and neither did Miranda, as he hit a routine flyout to left in the sixth.

Coming into the season, Miranda had 165 career games to his name, and hit a modest .254 in them. To say this hot streak came out of nowhere would be an understatement, but it has lifted his average to .324 entering play Saturday.

This streak is probably the first time that ridiculous Miranda-Albert Pujols comparison might make some sense.

