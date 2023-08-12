Jose Ramirez gets good news on his suspension

Jose Ramirez got some good news regarding his suspension.

Ramirez was appealing the 3-game suspension he received from MLB for his role in a fight with Tim Anderson last weekend. Both he and Anderson appealed their suspensions.

Word came down on Saturday that Ramirez’s appeal was successful and that his suspension had been reduced from three games to two. Ramirez will serve his suspension on Saturday and Sunday.

Sluggin' Jose Ramirez's suspension reduced from 3 to 2 games. He will serve today and tomorrow. #Guardians Town — Chris AssenheimerC-T (@CAwesomeheimer) August 12, 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays are the beneficiaries of the suspension, as they will avoid seeing the Cleveland Guardians star this weekend.

Ramirez is batting .282 this season with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 18 stolen bases. The third baseman has an .842 OPS. He also has one big knockdown victory too (video here).