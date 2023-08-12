 Skip to main content
Jose Ramirez gets good news on his suspension

August 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez got some good news regarding his suspension.

Ramirez was appealing the 3-game suspension he received from MLB for his role in a fight with Tim Anderson last weekend. Both he and Anderson appealed their suspensions.

Word came down on Saturday that Ramirez’s appeal was successful and that his suspension had been reduced from three games to two. Ramirez will serve his suspension on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the beneficiaries of the suspension, as they will avoid seeing the Cleveland Guardians star this weekend.

Ramirez is batting .282 this season with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 18 stolen bases. The third baseman has an .842 OPS. He also has one big knockdown victory too (video here).

