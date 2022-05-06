Jose Ramirez turned down millions to stay in Cleveland

Never underestimate the desirability of the city of Cleveland.

In April, Jose Ramirez recently signed a long-term contract extension to remain with Cleveland. The contract extension came after multiple trade rumors due to teams figuring Cleveland wouldn’t be able to afford Ramirez. Cleveland even told Ramirez they couldn’t afford him.

But when the season was approaching, Ramirez told his agent to finalize a deal with the team, even though it was for under market value ($124 million over 5 years). Ramirez took such a deal because he enjoys the team and city.

José Ramirez: "I got to a point where I had to decide between the option of being traded or signing the extension. I finally decided to stay in Cleveland, even though I'm aware that my market value is greater than what they offered me. I want to finish my career in Cleveland." — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 2, 2022

Ramirez likely could have made well over $200 million in free agency. But that wasn’t a big deal for Ramirez. He feels that his life wouldn’t be different whether he has $100 million or $200 million, which is why he prioritized his comfort and happiness.

Jose Ramirez: "Fidelity is very important to me. In Cleveland I have always received very good treatment. Regarding the extension, for me $100M is the same as $200M. There are things that are worth more than money. I feel very happy in this team, that's why I decided to stay." — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 2, 2022

You have to respect that attitude and recognition from Ramirez.

The third baseman signed a 4-year, $26 million contract extension with the Indians in 2017 that included two club options that went through 2023. He made $9 million last season and is making $22 million this season. His career earnings are already at $44 million, and he is guaranteed another $119 million. That’s a total of $163 million.

To Ramirez, that’s enough money for him and his family to live off of for generations. Might as well stay where he’s happy right?