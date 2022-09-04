Video: Josh Donaldson clears benches with angry reaction to pitch

Tensions were high Sunday between the New York Yankee and Tampa Bay Rays, particularly after Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson took a pitch up and in.

Donaldson took exception to a 3-0 pitch from Rays starter Shawn Armstrong that came up and in, and took a few steps toward the mound. The benches and bullpens cleared, though nothing more ultimately came of the incident.

Benches clear after Donaldson takes a pitch upstairs pic.twitter.com/JHncLVRQB2 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2022

In all likelihood, there is some frustration seeping in for the struggling Yankees. They are trying to avoid getting swept by the Rays, and the offense simply has not been performing recently. That, combined with a pitch uncomfortably close to the head, was enough to raise Donaldson’s ire.

Donaldson can certainly be a controversial player, and he’s been at the center of more than one bench-clearing incident this year. Maybe this will get the struggling Yankees fired up.