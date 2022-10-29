JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos lead Phillies to Game 1 comeback win

The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge comeback in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they were led by JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.

The Houston Astros pulled ahead 5-0 after three innings, getting two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But Philly scored three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Castellanos knocked in the Phillies’ first run of the game. Alex Bohm added a two-run double to make it 5-3.

Then in the fifth, Realmuto tied the game with a 2-run double.

The tandem of Castellanos and Realmuto continued to deliver late.

Jose Altuve singled with two outs in the bottom of the 9th and then stole second. Jeremy Peña hit a fly ball to shallow right, and Castellanos made a game-saving catch to send it to extra innings.

Castellanos saves the day!! 😱 We are going to extras! pic.twitter.com/ZUMzHapDf6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Fresh off the momentum from the Castellanos catch, Realmuto led off the 10th with a solo home run off Luis Garcia.

JT!!! PHILLIES LEAD IT IN THE 10TH!! pic.twitter.com/6UVbl0nkJk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

That was all the Phillies needed as David Robertson stranded runners on second and third to seal the 6-5 comeback win.

The Phillies are just the sixth team to comeback from down five runs to win a World Series game.