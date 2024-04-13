JT Realmuto takes brutal fastball to the wrist

Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto took a brutal blow to the wrist Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies were trailing 2-1 in the top of 7th with one out and two men in scoring position at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

With a 2-2 count against Pirates slugger Ke’Bryan Hayes at the plate, Realmuto and reliever Yunior Marte tried to induce a strikeout.

However, the Phillies’ battery appeared to get crossed up. Realmuto set up for a breaking ball, while Marte threw a 98-mph fastball that violently hit the catcher right on the wrist.

JT Realmuto just took 98 MPH straight to the wrist pic.twitter.com/v7jhRRBwqT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2024

Marte’s pitch did result in a strikeout of Hayes for the second out of the inning. But with Realmuto writhing in pain for a few seconds, Pirates catcher Henry Davis was able to score from third base.

Phillies fans breathed a sigh of relief as Realmuto shrugged off the blow to the wrist and stayed in the game. The Phillies managed to escape the inning with just the lone run allowed.

Realmuto entered Friday’s contest batting .286 with two home runs and four RBIs across 11 contests this season.