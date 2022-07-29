Report: Nationals making final effort to keep Juan Soto

Juan Soto has easily been regarded as the most intriguing trade target on the market ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, but the Washington Nationals may be making one final effort to keep him in the fold long-term.

The Nationals intend to make one final contract offer to Soto prior to the trade deadline, according to MLB reporter Hector Gomez. If Soto rejects it, the Nationals plan to move him.

I can confirm: The #Nationals plan to make another offer to Juan Soto, which will be their last. If Soto does not accept, he will be traded before the deadline. https://t.co/bkNzAwPDx9 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 29, 2022

Reports indicated that Soto previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals. As long as that offer was for, the average annual value of just over $29 million would not have put Soto at the top of the list of the sport’s highest-paid players.

One team appears to be emerging as a frontrunner if Soto is traded. That may ultimately hinge on whether or not he takes the final offer.