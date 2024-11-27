Odds for where Juan Soto will sign feature a surprise

The Juan Soto sweepstakes may be down to five teams, at least based on the latest odds, and there is one surprise.

Bovada has listed the odds for Soto’s next team. They have the New York Mets as a -125 favorite to sign Soto away from the Yankees, which would amount to a surprise. Although they have the Mets in the lead for Soto, the Yankees are still heavily in the mix and have odds listed at +110.

Here are the top five contenders to sign Soto according to the odds:

New York Mets -125

New York Yankees +110

Boston Red Sox +525

Los Angeles Dodgers +700

Toronto Blue Jays +750

The next closest team after those five is the Giants at +2000 odds.

As of early Tuesday, the Dodgers had better odds of signing Soto. But after the team spent so much to sign Blake Snell, the expectation that they would add Soto dropped. The Red Sox, who suddenly seem ready to spend, saw their odds improve. Several rumors suggest Boston wants to add major free agents this offseason.

Soto is coming off a huge season for the Yankees where he clubbed 41 home runs and delivered a .989 OPS. He was a great fit for the Yankees, who gave up a lot to get him. But he may just be looking for whatever team pays him the most money.

Only 26, Soto is looking at signing a massive deal in free agency.