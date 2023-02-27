Juan Soto has strong comment about the talent on the Padres

Juan Soto broke into Major League Baseball on an excellent Washington Nationals team, but according to him, they do not compare with the players he is playing with now.

Soto, in an interview with MLB Network, had very high praise for the San Diego Padres, saying he was willing to put their talent up against that of any team he has ever played on.

“I’ve never been on a team this talented” -Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/eFKhW9JD7B — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 27, 2023

“I’ve never been on a team this talented,” Soto said of the Padres.

Remember, Soto won a World Series with the Nationals in his first full MLB season. As a rookie, he played alongside Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, and Trea Turner.

That said, it is easy to see why Soto might feel this way. He will be part of a lineup that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and a newly re-signed Manny Machado. That is a group that could put up a lot of runs, and it is why the Padres are a serious World Series contender if their pitching is good enough.