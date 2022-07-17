Juan Soto reportedly unhappy with Nationals

The Washington Nationals are open to the idea of trading Juan Soto after failing to sign him to a contract extension yet again, and Soto is not happy that information became public.

Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would’ve made him the highest-paid player in MLB history in total value.

After The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Saturday broke the news of Soto’s decision, the 23-year-old spoke with some reporters in Washington, D.C., saying that he took issue with the report leaking.

According to the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty, Soto was not happy that the report came out because “he’s someone who likes to keep things private.” Dougherty also reported that Soto, who was as somber as Dougherty has ever seen him, said that the news makes things uncomfortable ahead of the All-Star break but that Soto will “deal with it.”

The Nationals have tried to extend Soto numerous times this year. After turning down a 13-year, $350 million deal in the offseason, Washington reportedly came back with an even bigger offer in late June.

Washington had previously said that they were not going to trade the two-time All-Star, and have made a strong effort to keep him. But the organization may be coming to the realization that Soto might not accept any of their proposals. If that is the case, then it would make sense for the Nationals to see if they can get a likely historic return for Soto rather than let him walk in free agency for nothing.

Soto is not scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2024 season.