Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Nationals’ opener

The Washington Nationals are officially beginning their quest for another World Series on Thursday night, but one of the biggest heroes from their 2019 title team will not be joining them.

Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Thursday night’s opener against the New York Yankees, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight's season opener against the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 23, 2020

It’s unclear when Soto tested positive for the coronavirus, but he will likely miss more than just the first game. Players who test positive must clear all health and safety protocols before rejoining their teammates.

Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBI and an OPS of .949 last year. He also had some dramatic moments during Washington’s World Series run, so expectations are high for him heading into the 60-game season. The 21-year-old recently spoke about how difficult it was for him to get his swings in during the quarantine.