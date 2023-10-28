New NL team linked to possible Juan Soto trade

If the San Diego Padres trade Juan Soto this offseason, it sounds like they will have plenty of suitors.

The Chicago Cubs will be involved in trade talks for Soto if he is made available, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. The Cubs are looking to add a big bat to their lineup, and the star right fielder would fit the bill.

Levine adds that the Padres want to cut down on payroll this offseason, and may even be willing to pay some of Soto’s 2024 contract to maximize the prospect return on any trade. The Cubs have the type of farm system that would make them possible players if Soto is made available.

This report comes on the heels of news that the Padres have already discussed Soto with at least one other team. The rumors are not going away, so a Soto deal has to be considered at least possible this offseason with him a year away from what will be a very expensive free agent contract.

The Cubs are coming off an 83-79 season that saw their playoff charge fade late. Soto could help bolster their roster, but the team is also facing the possibility of losing both Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger to free agency.