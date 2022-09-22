Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez dealing with worrying injury

Julio Rodriguez is almost a lock to win AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. However, the Seattle Mariners outfielder is physically struggling as the regular season winds down.

Rodriguez left Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics with what the Mariners called low back tightness. Rodriguez left the game gingerly and was visibly frustrated as he made his way to the dugout.

Give Julio Rodríguez my back, I don’t need it pic.twitter.com/Dx7DDhRfRm — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) September 22, 2022

Back issues have plagued Rodriguez for much of September. Though his play has not suffered, he has missed a handful of games, with Thursday being just his sixth appearance since Sept. 13. With the playoffs looming, this is certainly a concern, as the Mariners are well-positioned to claim one of the AL Wild Card positions.

Rodriguez has been dinged up a decent amount this year, but the lingering nature of the back issue is certainly a concern. The Mariners may need to be careful with him down the stretch at this point.