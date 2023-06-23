Julio Rodriguez makes big All-Star commitment

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has committed to being part of the show for All-Star week in his home city.

Rodriguez confirmed Friday that he will take part in the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10. He is the first player to publicly commit to the 2023 derby.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

It is pretty much essential for the Home Run Derby to include a hometown player, and Rodriguez was the easy choice. Last year, he finished runner-up in the event at Dodger Stadium, hitting 81 total home runs before coming up just short against Juan Soto in the final. The payday he got from his status as runner-up might have made the return more appealing as well.

Rodriguez’s sophomore MLB season has not been as good as his rookie campaign, as he is hitting a modest .238 with 12 home runs. Maybe the derby will actually help him get back on track.