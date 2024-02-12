Julio Rodriguez goes viral for reaction to Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday summited football’s Mount Everest for the third time at Super Bowl LVIII. Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez wants to know what the air feels like at the very top.

Rodriguez was one of tens of thousands of fans who watched the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Julio Rodriguez is in fact at the Super Bowl….. Can’t wait to see him at the 2024 World Series (playing though of course) pic.twitter.com/mPJLwsVqht — EastCoastM’s🔱 (@EastCoastMs_) February 12, 2024

The Mariners slugger watched from the stands as red and yellow confetti rained down over the field. Rodriguez took a snapshot of the scene and posted it along with a caption that made his post on X go viral.

“I want to know what that feels like. #starving,” wrote Rodriguez.

I want to know what that feels like. #starving pic.twitter.com/ACnqkthfnJ — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) February 12, 2024

Rodriguez finished another All-Star season with the Mariners in his second MLB campaign. The charismatic outfielder batted .275 with 32 home runs and an OPS of .818 last season. Rodriguez also set a record with one of the most incredible hot streaks in MLB history.

Rodriguez’s production was not enough to get the Mariners to the postseason. Seattle just barely missed out with their 88-74 record. Rodriguez did get a taste of playoff action during his rookie year when Seattle made it to the ALDS. However, the Mariners were swept 3-0 by their division rival Houston Astros.

The Mariners have made some moves this offseason, including a trade for a former All-Star infielder.

The Mariners could potentially become a threat in the American League if Rodriguez takes another leap next season and proves how “starving” he really is.