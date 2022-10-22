Jurickson Profar goes nuts after being called out on check swing in Game 3

Jurickson Profar went nuts after being called out on a critical check swing late in Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Profar’s San Diego Padres were down 4-2 and had a runner on with nobody out in the top of the 9th inning. Profar had a full count against Seranthony Dominguez, who threw a pitch inside that nearly hit the Padres left fielder.

Profar started his swing but held up. The Phillies appealed to third base umpire Todd Tichenor, who said that Profar went. Profar blew up over the call and was ejected.

Jurickson Profar has been thrown out of the game. pic.twitter.com/4O437H2Sf2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Here is a look at the check swing:

Jurickson Profar was heated after this call at the plate. pic.twitter.com/Jp86RYX1lF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2022

If you ask me whether I think he swung at that pitch, my answer is no. Therefore, I think it was a bad call.

That was a huge difference too.

Instead of having runners on first and second and a rally brewing against a reliever attempting a 6-out save, the Padres were down to their final two outs. Anthony got Trent Grisham and Austin Nola after that to end the game.

Philly now leads the series 2-1.