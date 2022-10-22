 Skip to main content
Jurickson Profar goes nuts after being called out on check swing in Game 3

October 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jurickson Profar puts his hands on his head

Jurickson Profar went nuts after being called out on a critical check swing late in Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Profar’s San Diego Padres were down 4-2 and had a runner on with nobody out in the top of the 9th inning. Profar had a full count against Seranthony Dominguez, who threw a pitch inside that nearly hit the Padres left fielder.

Profar started his swing but held up. The Phillies appealed to third base umpire Todd Tichenor, who said that Profar went. Profar blew up over the call and was ejected.

Here is a look at the check swing:

If you ask me whether I think he swung at that pitch, my answer is no. Therefore, I think it was a bad call.

That was a huge difference too.

Instead of having runners on first and second and a rally brewing against a reliever attempting a 6-out save, the Padres were down to their final two outs. Anthony got Trent Grisham and Austin Nola after that to end the game.

Philly now leads the series 2-1.

