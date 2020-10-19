Justin Turner dismisses talk of MLB postseason feeling different at neutral site

The Major League Baseball postseason may look different on TV, but at least one player involved does not feel any big difference playing at a neutral site.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner said playing in Game 7 of the NLCS felt like a classic playoff environment, even though the stadium was half full.

“I don’t know if you watched Game 7 last night … it certainly felt like the postseason to me,” Turner said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “That was as much a playoff feel as I ever experienced.”

There have been wild swings in the playoffs, with the Dodgers coming back to win the NLCS after being down 3-1. In the ALCS, the Astros forced a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0. The environment may have contributed to that. That said, the games have been tense, and the environment has been great. You need only see how hard players celebrated to know that.