2-time All-Star declines contract option to become free agent

A two-time All-Star has hit the free agent market.

The Boston Red Sox announced via social media on Friday that Justin Turner declined his player option for 2024.

The #RedSox today declined RHP Corey Kluber’s 2024 club option. Justin Turner today declined his 2024 player option. — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 3, 2023

Turner had a $13.4 million option and a $6.7 million buyout, making his decision effectively a no-brainer. He chose to receive $6.7 million to decline his option rather than play with the Red Sox for just $6.7 million more. His contract was structured that way as a workaround to the luxury tax, effectively making his 2023 contract a 1-year, $15 million deal (he received $8.3 million in 2023).

Turner is now a free agent and will almost certainly receive offers for more than $6.7 million in 2024.

Turner, who will be 39 next season, batted .276 with an .800 OPS last season with the Red Sox. He had 31 doubles and 23 home runs while playing first base, second base, third base and mostly serving as a designated hitter.