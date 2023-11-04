 Skip to main content
2-time All-Star declines contract option to become free agent

November 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Justin Turner speaking to reporters

Oct 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner at the Roberto Clemente Award press conference before game three of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A two-time All-Star has hit the free agent market.

The Boston Red Sox announced via social media on Friday that Justin Turner declined his player option for 2024.

Turner had a $13.4 million option and a $6.7 million buyout, making his decision effectively a no-brainer. He chose to receive $6.7 million to decline his option rather than play with the Red Sox for just $6.7 million more. His contract was structured that way as a workaround to the luxury tax, effectively making his 2023 contract a 1-year, $15 million deal (he received $8.3 million in 2023).

Turner is now a free agent and will almost certainly receive offers for more than $6.7 million in 2024.

Turner, who will be 39 next season, batted .276 with an .800 OPS last season with the Red Sox. He had 31 doubles and 23 home runs while playing first base, second base, third base and mostly serving as a designated hitter.

