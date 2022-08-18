Justin Turner trolls Dodgers reporter after Brewers slide injury

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner poked some fun at team reporter David Vassegh after Vassegh sustained some brutal injuries while going down the Brewers’ slide.

The Spectrum SportsNet Dodgers reporter went down the notorious Bernie Brewer’s slide in Milwaukee on Wednesday prior to the Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Vassegh slammed into the padding in front of the slide (see video here).

While Vassegh’s injuries were no laughing matter (he sustained two fractures in his right hand/wrist and six fractured ribs), Turner tweeted a funny photo on Thursday that showed his way of commemorating the incident.

The image showed a body outline typically reserved for crime scenes taped to the wall that Vassegh slammed into. The words “Holy crap,” which Vassegh yelled a few times while going down the slide, were taped to an adjoining wall.

Take a look.

Luckily for Turner, Vassegh did not seem to take Turner’s tweet to heart.

The Dodgers lost their second straight game to the Brewers on Thursday. MLB’s best team record-wise will probably have no problem breaking their two-game skid, however, with the Miami Marlins coming to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game series.