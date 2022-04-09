Report: Justin Upton receiving interest from 1 AL team

Justin Upton was officially released by the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, and one team has already checked in on the free agent outfielder.

The Minnesota Twins have reached out to Upton, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP. Nothing appears to be imminent between the two sides.

The Twins would likely hope that Upton could provide them with some extra punch, primarily off the bench. Alex Kirilloff and Max Kepler, Minnesota’s primary corner outfielders, both hit left-handed, so Upton would provide a good option against left-handed pitching. Though Upton struggled overall in 2021, he still hit seven home runs in 107 plate appearances against left-handers.

Minnesota has designs on contending in 2022, and made one of the biggest moves of the offseason to demonstrate that. Adding Upton would be another clear win-now move.

