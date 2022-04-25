Video: Phillies fan heckled Angel Hernandez in parking lot

Angel Hernandez was at the center of yet another controversial call on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Phillies fan went the extra mile to let the umpire hear about it.

Hernandez had a generous strike zone in the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. No one was more angry about it than Kyle Schwarber, who was ejected in the bottom of the ninth after he went ballistic over a called third strike (video here).

After the game, a Phillies fan managed to track down Hernandez as the ump was leaving Citizens Bank Park. The fan screamed at Hernandez, who simply smiled. Here’s the video:

Angel Hernandez is being applauded tonight for his performance by the Philly Faithful @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/7FUybLp3FU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2022

At least the fan kept it PG. We have heard a lot worse from fans in Philly than, “You stink and I don’t like you!” Hernandez also handled the situation well.

Hernandez is known for badly missing calls, and we have been all over him in the past for that. In this case, the third strike on Schwarber was just barely off the plate, if at all.

Schwarber is hitting just .169 on the season and was likely taking out some of his frustration on an easy target. That Phillies fan did the same.