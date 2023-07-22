 Skip to main content
Report: Justin Verlander drawing trade interest from 1 NL contender

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Verlander in a Mets uniform

Mar 15, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Mets decide to move their biggest names at the MLB trade deadline, expect them to draw plenty of interest. That may already be true for veteran ace Justin Verlander.

The San Francisco Giants have interest in Verlander, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Verlander’s contract has a full no-trade clause, however, so he would have to approve any trade.

The floundering Mets sit at just 45-51 and will need to get hot fast if they want to make a real run at an NL Wild Card spot. If the team does not think that’s coming, they may look into trading the likes of Verlander. He is signed through 2024, which could help his trade value, even though he turned 40 before the beginning of the current season.

Verlander has not quite hit his stride yet with the Mets, posting a 3.47 ERA through 14 starts. He looks healthy, however, and the stuff has not declined much. He, along with rotation mate Max Scherzer, could be difference-makers down the stretch if they are moved.

