Justin Verlander makes history with latest Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander on Wednesday learned that he had won the AL Cy Young Award, giving him his third career Cy Young. Winning the Cy Young Award was the cherry on top of a perfect season that culminated with a World Series win for the Houston Astros. As a bonus, Verlander won the award via unanimous vote.

The 39-year-old pitcher also made some history with his award. He became the first ever pitcher to win the award after not pitching the previous season.

Verlander becomes the first pitcher in history to win a Cy Young Award after not pitching in the previous season. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 17, 2022

Verlander spent 2021 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and made his way back for 2022. Even after undergoing reconstructive surgery and missing a year, Verlander put together the best ERA of his career (1.75).

His third Cy Young Award is the latest hardware to enhance Verlander’s impressive career resume. He is now the only player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year, MVP, multiple World Series titles, and three or more Cy Young Awards.

Justin Verlander is the only player in MLB history to win: Rookie of the Year

MVP

2+ World Series rings

3+ Cy Young awards pic.twitter.com/OavLhQrn9m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 17, 2022

That’s not a bad career for the former No. 2 draft pick. He is headed to Cooperstown whenever he’s done playing, which might not be for a few years.