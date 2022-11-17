 Skip to main content
Justin Verlander makes history with latest Cy Young Award

November 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Verlander smiling

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League pitcher Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros and wife Kate Upton during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander on Wednesday learned that he had won the AL Cy Young Award, giving him his third career Cy Young. Winning the Cy Young Award was the cherry on top of a perfect season that culminated with a World Series win for the Houston Astros. As a bonus, Verlander won the award via unanimous vote.

The 39-year-old pitcher also made some history with his award. He became the first ever pitcher to win the award after not pitching the previous season.

Verlander spent 2021 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and made his way back for 2022. Even after undergoing reconstructive surgery and missing a year, Verlander put together the best ERA of his career (1.75).

His third Cy Young Award is the latest hardware to enhance Verlander’s impressive career resume. He is now the only player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year, MVP, multiple World Series titles, and three or more Cy Young Awards.

That’s not a bad career for the former No. 2 draft pick. He is headed to Cooperstown whenever he’s done playing, which might not be for a few years.

