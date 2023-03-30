Justin Verlander not concerned about his injury

Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list to begin this season, but he does not sound too concerned about his injury.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has a “low grade teres major strain,” the New York Mets announced on Thursday.

Verlander says if this were a playoff game coming up he would definitely be pitching. But he doesn’t want to risk worsening the injury. “It’s not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start, that is for sure.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 30, 2023

Verlander spoke with reporters after the announcement was made. He said that he tried working through the matter during spring training but was concerned after the issue continued to bother him while throwing a bullpen on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old thought it would be “prudent” to use some caution with the injury rather than make it worse and turn it into a lengthy issue.

Verlander also said that if it were the playoffs, he would work through the injury.

Verlander says if this were a playoff game coming up he would definitely be pitching. But he doesn’t want to risk worsening the injury. “It’s not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start, that is for sure.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 30, 2023

Mets fans might not like seeing their $43 million/year man start off the season on the injured list, but Verlander thinks this is the best strategy for handling things.

Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA last season. The Mets are now beginning the season without Verlander and Edwin Diaz, which isn’t what they were hoping for.