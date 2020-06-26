Royals manager has encouraging Salvador Perez update amid Tommy John recovery

Salvador Perez has been on the mend for roughly a year-and-a-half now, but he could be ready to make an impact in the shortened 2020 season.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Royals manager Mike Matheny gave an encouraging update about Perez’s health. Matheny said that the veteran catcher was “in better shape” now than he was in the first round of spring training, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Perez, the six-time All-Star, missed the entire 2019 season after tearing the UCL in his right elbow and having to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old was in usual top form during his last healthy season in 2018, hitting 27 home runs with 80 RBIs en route to Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards.

While Perez did suffer a bizarre unrelated injury at the start of that year too, he appears to be inching closer to finally putting the injury bug behind him.