Keith Hernandez made the craziest mistake with Jazz Chisholm’s name

Keith Hernandez appears to have mistaken Jazz Chisholm for someone in … a different profession.

The New York Mets legend and longtime team broadcaster Hernandez was on the call Sunday on SportsNet New York for the team’s game against the New York Yankees . In the first inning at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., Hernandez made a wild mistake while talking about Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm.

With two runners on and two out, Chisholm came up to bat for the Yankees. But as Chisholm stepped into the box, Hernandez accidentally referred to him as … [ahem] “Chazz Jizzholm.”

Here is the video.

In the end though, Hernandez’s hilarious folly ended up being forgotten. Chisholm would strike out swinging to end the inning, and the Mets went on to beat the Yankees by a final score of 7-6 (as they took two out of three from the Yankees during the weekend rivalry series).

The 72-year-old Hernandez was actually making his return to booth on Sunday for the first time since undergoing back surgery last month. Thus, we can definitely cut him some slack and add the funny moment to the list of great “Keith-isms” that Hernandez has produced over the years.