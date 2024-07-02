Hall of Famer player is finally off Cincinnati Reds’ payroll

Ken Griffey Jr. last played in MLB in 2010, but he has been drawing pay checks from the Cincinnati Reds even in retirement. That deal has finally expired.

Griffey was sent by Seattle to Cincinnati ahead of the 2000 MLB season and then signed a nine-year, $112.5 million deal with his hometown Reds. That contract contained plenty of deferred money, which called for “The Kid” to be paid $3,593,750 per year from 2009-2024.

Every July 1, Griffey would receive his $3.59 million payment from the Reds. Just this year alone, he was the team’s fifth-highest paid player despite not playing for the team. Griffey was still on the team’s payroll until now.

Will this give the Reds much more payroll flexibility? Not a huge amount, but it certainly helps.

The former AL MVP played for Cincinnati from 2000-2008 before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. Griffey was a superstar during his time with the Mariners, which made him a lock for the Hall of Fame. He led the league in home runs four times with Seattle and won all 10 of his Gold Gloves and all 7 of his Silver Sluggers with them. With Cincinnati, Griffey was hampered by injuries and only played in more than 130 games in a season twice. Now he’s finally off their books.