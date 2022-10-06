Ken Griffey Jr. planning cool gesture for LeBron James

The Kid is planning to do something nice for The King.

Appearing this week on “The Pivot Podcast,” retired Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. said he and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., plan to attend Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ first game with his son Bronny James.

“As soon as they get there, I’m picking my father [up to go] to the game,” said Griffey Jr. “The first father and son gonna visit that one. That is already on the books.

“I already called [LeBron] and said, ‘Man, look, when y’all do this, me and my dad gonna be there,'” Griffey Jr. added. “This is part of it, this is history.”

17-year-old Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, becomes eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. LeBron will be approaching 40 years old by then but is still playing at a high level and has openly stated that he wants to play on the same team as Bronny.

Of course, Griffey Jr. and Griffey Sr. already achieved that, becoming the first father-son duo to play on the same MLB team as teammates back in 1990. The Griffeys made 51 total appearances together over two seasons with the Seattle Mariners and even hit back-to-back homers against the California Angels in a legendary Sept. 1990 moment.

A similar moment could be in the works for LeBron and Bronny as soon as Oct. 2024. But the more pressing matter for now is where Bronny will go to college (with one particular school appearing to have the upper hand).