Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.

Rosenthal shared his thoughts on the matter in a statement on Twitter.

“Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back,” Rosenthal wrote. “I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that. Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to remain part of the great teams at The Athletic and Fox Sports.”

As Rosenthal noted in his statement, he is still employed by The Athletic, where he writes, and FOX Sports, where he appears as a broadcaster.

MLB Network is an extension of the league and a league-owned entity. This move is a reminder that leagues are not looking for criticism from their employees, even if that criticism comes on outside platforms.

Photo: FOX Sports