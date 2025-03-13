Famous sports author John Feinstein dies suddenly at 69

John Feinstein, who is a famous sports writer and author, died on Thursday at the age of 69. His death was unexpected and left many stunned.

The Washington Post reports that Feinstein died at his brother’s home in McLean, Virginia. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Longtime college basketball writer Dick Weiss was left in shock by the news. He said he had recently spoken with Feinstein and was planning to see him on Sunday.

“I kept hoping this wasn’t true. but legendary sportswriter and one of my closest friends John Feinstein has died suddenly. distinguished career at Washington Post, 45 books including Season on the Brink, A Good Walk Spoiled and my favorite children’s book of all time, Last Shot. best I ever read. I’m still in shock. just spoke with him. he was supposed to stay with us Sunday night before speaking at the Coaches v Cancer breakfast at the Palestra,” Weiss wrote on X.

Feinstein attended Duke University and was a proud alum. He became a night police beat reporter for The Washington Post in 1977 and soon went into sportswriting. It was in the realm of sports writing and reporting where Feinstein achieved prominence.

Feinstein was a prolific writer and wrote 44 books. His 1986 book “A Season on the Brink” was about him spending the 1985-1986 season with the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team, and gave an inside look at prominent sports figure Bobby Knight.

Feinstein’s most frequent topic for books were college basketball and golf, though he also wrote a book about the Army-Navy football rivalry, and one about a season he spent with the Baltimore Ravens, among others.

In addition to writing for The Washington Post, Feinstein also wrote for the Sporting News and Golf Digest. He served as a radio host at CBS Sports Radio, and was a popular guest on numerous radio shows, including “The Jim Rome Show,” where he frequently served as a fill-in host.

Rome commented on the death of Feinstein and called the late writer a “brilliant mind.”