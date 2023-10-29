Ketel Marte sets incredible all-time record during Dbacks’ World Series Game 2 win

Ketel Marte is officially the Joe DiMaggio of the postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Marte put Game 2 of the World Series in the refrigerator on Saturday with a two-run single in the eighth inning to give his team a 6-1 lead over the Texas Rangers. The Dbacks would go on to win 9-1 to knot the World Series at one game apiece (with the series now shifting to Arizona for the next three games).

History for Ketel Marte!! D-Backs extend their lead! pic.twitter.com/aJripz2Ui7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2023

On top of sealing the game for the Dbacks, Marte, who was 0-for-4 to that point, extended his postseason hitting streak to 18 games. That is now the longest such streak in MLB history (breaking a tie at 17 with Derek Jeter, Manny Ramirez, and Hank Bauer).

Ketel Marte has broken the MLB record with an 18-game hit streak in Postseason games 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/qJkhBssS2b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Marte’s playoff hit streak extends all the way back to 2017. He got hits in all four postseason games that he played for Arizona that year and now has hits in each of the Dbacks’ 14 games during their magical playoff run this year. Arizona missed the playoffs in every single season from 2018-22, which explains why Marte’s streak goes back that far.

The former All-Star Marte already cemented himself as an October legend with his heroics in the previous round (which led to him being named NLCS MVP). Now the Dbacks will be hoping that Marte can extend his hitting streak for at least three more games as they look to get the four wins necessary to capture the Commissioner’s Trophy.