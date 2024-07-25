Former Platinum Glove winner announces his retirement plans

Former Platinum Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier has revealed his retirement plans.

Kiermaier told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that he plans to retire after the season. Kiermaier said he knows that it’s time given how his body feels.

It sounds like he has coaching aspirations when he retires.

Kevin Kiermaier expressed his pride in his 12-year MLB career, but knows that this will be his last, particularly given how his body feels. “When you know, you know, and I know it’s time." His dream job in retirement? “Outfield whisperer.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 25, 2024

The 34-year-old says this week could be interesting for him knowing that he might be traded to a contender for his final season of play.

Kiermaier has been one of the best defensive centerfielders over the past decade. Not only has he won four Gold Gloves, but he also received the Platinum Glove in 2015, which is awarded to a player recognized as the best fielder in the league, regardless of position. Over his first four seasons with the Rays, Kiermaier also had some strong offensive numbers. For his career, Kiermaier has batted .247 with a .710 OPS. He has also averaged 14 home runs and 19 stolen bases per 162 games during his career.

Kiermaier is batting just .195 for the 45-55 Blue Jays this season.