Former Platinum Glove winner announces his retirement plans

July 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kevin Kiermaier with the Blue Jays

Oct 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) looks on during batting practice before the game against the Minnesota Twins during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Platinum Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier has revealed his retirement plans.

Kiermaier told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that he plans to retire after the season. Kiermaier said he knows that it’s time given how his body feels.

It sounds like he has coaching aspirations when he retires.

The 34-year-old says this week could be interesting for him knowing that he might be traded to a contender for his final season of play.

Kiermaier has been one of the best defensive centerfielders over the past decade. Not only has he won four Gold Gloves, but he also received the Platinum Glove in 2015, which is awarded to a player recognized as the best fielder in the league, regardless of position. Over his first four seasons with the Rays, Kiermaier also had some strong offensive numbers. For his career, Kiermaier has batted .247 with a .710 OPS. He has also averaged 14 home runs and 19 stolen bases per 162 games during his career.

Kiermaier is batting just .195 for the 45-55 Blue Jays this season.

Kevin Kiermaier
