Kevin Pillar injury update: Mets OF suffered multiple nasal fractures

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar left Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves after he was hit in the face by a pitch, and it sounds like the injuries he suffered are as bad as they looked.

The Mets announced on Tuesday that Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures. He is scheduled to meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine what the next steps should be.

Pillar was batting in the top of the 7th inning with his team leading the Braves 1-0. Reliever Jacob Webb was trying to throw a pitch high but missed badly inside and hit Pillar in the face.

Pillar went down immediately and blood came spouting out of his nose. You can see the video here, but beware that it is quite graphic.

Webb and many other players were visibly shaken following the incident. Pillar was fortunately able to walk off the field under his own power, but there was so much blood around the batter’s box that the game was paused so the grounds crew could clean it up.

Pillar is in his first season with the Mets and struggling somewhat at the plate, batting .247 with a .661 OPS. We hope he has a speedy recovery, but it sounds like he could be out a while.