Kris Bryant could face position change upon injury return

August 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kris Bryant in a Rockies uniform

May 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant (23) during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bryant has spent virtually his entire career playing either third base or in the outfield, but that could change when he returns to the Colorado Rockies from his current injury.

Bryant has been out for roughly a month with a fractured finger, but is thought to be moving closer to a return. When he does come back, manager Bud Black admitted it could be as a first baseman due to the team’s outfield logjam.

Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones have both seen extensive time in the outfield for Colorado this year. The team is clearly rebuilding, so it makes sense for them to see what they have in terms of young players rather than throwing Bryant out there.

Health has been an issue for Bryant, who has played in only 107 games with Colorado since signing with the Rockies prior to 2022. Playing first could reduce the risk of injury, too, which is part of why another star player did it this season.

