Ex-MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth’s Twitter criticism comes back to bite him

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth went off on a “load management” type of issue on Monday, but his criticism wasn’t well received.

Farnsworth, who pitched 16 seasons in MLB, expressed his disbelief to learn a player had taken the day off due to “general soreness.”

So I just saw that a MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness. Are you kidding me. It’s September. Everyone is sore. If you can’t play through soreness, you shouldn’t be playing the sport. SMH! — Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) September 6, 2021

Usually we’d be right there with Farnsworth over his analysis. But there’s one problem: he didn’t do his homework on the situation.

The player who he was talking about is Trey Mancini. Mancini was hit on the foot the day before and had some soreness in his calf.

Hyde said Mancini and Urias weren't available today. Said Mancini just has some general soreness. Was hit on foot yesterday, "we were staying away from him entirely." #Orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) September 6, 2021

Beyond that, Mancini is also playing this season despite undergoing surgery last year to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He also underwent chemotherapy after cancer was detected in his lymph nodes.

Mancini began training for baseball again in November after being declared cancer-free. The 29-year-old returned to huge cheers this season and is batting .262 with 21 home runs in 128 games … a year removed from surgery to remove cancer and chemotherapy. He’s probably the last guy in MLB whose toughness should be questioned.

Next time Farnsworth wants to question someone’s toughness, he needs to do his homework first.