Kyle Schwarber blows up on Angel Hernandez after strikeout

Kyle Schwarber blew up on umpire Angel Hernandez after a strike three call in the 9th inning of his Philadelphia Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on a Christian Yelich sac fly in the top of the ninth. Schwarber was up second in the bottom of the ninth and came to the plate after JT Realmuto grounded out for the first out.

Schwarber began the at-bat falling behind 0-2 to Josh Hader before working the count full. Then Hader painted the outside corner low and away and got the called strike three.

Schwarber immediately lost his mind and threw his equipment, getting instantly ejected.

ANGEL HERNANDEZ SUCKS AND KYLE SCHWARBER LETS HIM KNOW!! pic.twitter.com/iKKa3q1Pf7 — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) April 25, 2022

Schwarber was complaining about the calls for both sides all game.

Hernandez was calling things very generously, which helped Milwaukee’s pitchers rack up 16 strikeouts and Phillies pitchers amass 10 strikeouts in the game.

Schwarber repeated his criticism after the game.

Schwarber: "I think everyone kind of followed what's going on. I'm not here to bury anyone, but that wasn't very good. I don't how to really say it. It just … wasn't very good." — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 25, 2022

Anyone who has followed LBS knows how much we’ve taken aim at Hernandez over the years. And we all know how much he has deserved it. But that wasn’t even that bad of a call. If that pitch was a ball, it was only by a hair.

Schwarber and his .169 average shouldn’t be taking a pitch that close with a 3-2 count.