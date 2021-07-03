 Skip to main content
Kyle Schwarber injury news is not good for Nationals

July 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Washington Nationals got what sounds like the worst possible news on injured outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Manager Dave Martinez announced that Schwarber has a “significant” hamstring strain, and the outfielder is expected to need more than ten days on the IL.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t totally unexpected given how bad Schwarber looked after suffering the injury on Friday night.

Schwarber was fresh off a month that saw him hit 16 home runs and carry Washington’s offense. The injury could not have come at a worse time for both him and the team. No wonder Max Scherzer described the team’s issues the way he did.

