Kyle Schwarber to sign with Nationals

The Washington Nationals are trying to add some big bats to their lineup, and they took a gamble on one Saturday.

As first reported by Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, the Nationals agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Kyle Schwarber. ESPN’s Jeff Passan added that Schwarber’s deal is worth $10 million.

Schwarber will likely play left field for the Nationals, though he could also fill the DH role if it is once again implemented in the National League for 2021.

Schwarber, once a highly-rated prospect, turns 28 in March. He never quite became what he was heralded to be, though he did hit 38 home runs in 2019. He hit just .188 last season, so the Nationals will be hoping for a rebound in 2021.

Some believed Schwarber would be a perfect fit for this American League contender. Ultimately, it’s the Nationals who swooped in and landed him.