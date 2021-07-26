Kyle Seager sends message to Mariners about buying at trade deadline

The Seattle Mariners haven’t made the playoffs since 2001, the longest active drought in the league. Third baseman Kyle Seager is calling on the team’s management to go all-out to try to break that spell.

Seattle’s 4-3 victory over Oakland on Sunday marked the team’s third straight win, boosting their record to 54-46. That leaves the Mariners just 1.5 games back of the second AL Wild Card spot, fueling suggestions that the team should be buying at the trade deadline.

Seager, the longest-tenured Mariners player, sounded off on that possibility after Sunday’s win. He said it had been “way too long” since Seattle has seen playoff baseball, and added that as a veteran, he only has so many more chances to experience it. Seager added that the organization has “preached about this rebuild so much” and suggested that it was time to pull the trigger and go for it.

Asked about adding to this Mariners team at the trade deadline and trying to win now, Kyle Seager offered these thoughts, repeating his "at some point, it has to be about winning." pic.twitter.com/Fp2hJE29xq — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 26, 2021

“You want people to believe in you. You want them to feel like we’re doing a good job and that this is a team to go for it,” Seager added. “I think it’s been preached about this rebuild so much, but I mean we’re right there on the edge of this thing. So certainly you would like to have them make moves and get the team as good as we possibly can. And I know me personally, I mean, good lord, I’d like to make a run out of it.”

Every team on the fringes of contention will have players wanting to go for it. The Mariners’ situation is more extreme given the playoff drought, plus the fact that Seager is saying this in his 11th and possibly final season with the team. Plenty of fans likely agree with him.

The Mariners have gotten solid pitching this year from starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Flexen, as well as highly-touted rookie Logan Gilbert. However, their .218 team average is the worst in the American League. It’s easy to see where the organization can improve if it wants to.