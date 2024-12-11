Astros have huge asking price in Kyle Tucker trade talks

The Houston Astros are at least open to trading outfielder Kyle Tucker, but the price will be very high.

Multiple reports emerged Wednesday suggesting that the Astros are serious about listening on Tucker, who is a year away from free agency. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Chicago Cubs are among the strongest suitors for Tucker, and the New York Yankees are in the mix as well.

The Astros want a lot for Tucker, and understandably so. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that they have asked the Yankees for reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil as part of a package for Tucker. The Cubs have been asked about infielder Isaac Paredes and outfielder Seiya Suzuki in initial talks.

Astros want Rookie of the Year Luis Gil in package for superstar OF Kyle Tucker. The discussion with the Cubs involves OF Seiya Suzuki and Isaac Paredes. @Joelsherman1 @Ken_Rosenthal on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2024

Any Tucker trade comes with risks. He is a year away from free agency, which seems to be a major consideration as the Astros think about moving him. There is no guarantee that his new team would be able to keep him. That might give the Yankees some pause after they just went through a similar scenario with Juan Soto, only to lose him to the New York Mets.

Tucker has emerged as a legitimate star for the Astros. Despite being limited to 78 games in 2024, he still hit 23 home runs and posted a .289 batting average. He has been an All-Star for three straight seasons, and has also won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger in his time in Houston.