AL pitcher would throw at Aaron Judge for looking to side

Aaron Judge’s behavior in a recent plate appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays attracted some attention and controversy, but one American League pitcher had his own controversial response to the incident.

Judge glanced off to the side toward the New York Yankees dugout multiple times during a plate appearance in Toronto on Monday, which the Blue Jays’ broadcast drew attention to. The Blue Jays suspected that pitcher Jay Jackson was tipping pitches and Judge was getting information from the dugout or the base coaches.

Whatever the explanation, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was not satisfied. In an appearance on AJ Pierzynski’s “Foul Territory” podcast, Lynn said he would throw at Judge or any batter who was behaving that way.

"That's the only way to stop it." Lance Lynn on if he'd hit a guy he catches peeking

“That’s the only way to stop it, I think,” Lynn said. “Unfortunately, everything has changed in the game. Everyone told me, ‘Oh, well, if you’re giving it and the first base or third base coach can get it, it’s on you.’ It’s like, no. Coaches and dugouts and things like that are out of it.

“If a guy’s on base and he sees your grip from second, that’s on you. I see that one. But when players that are not on the field or coaches that are not playing the game are involved, that’s where I think it’s too much. Everybody can do their homework. They can see things and do all that. If it’s not your teammate and/or you in the box getting the tips, that’s where I draw the line.”

Judge wound up hitting a home run in the bat, which Lynn would probably say furthers his point.

The Judge incident lingered throughout this week’s four-game series. It prompted quite the zinger from Blue Jays manager John Schneider at one point, too. If Judge and the Yankees get caught behaving similarly again, the pitcher facing them might end up doing as Lynn advocates.