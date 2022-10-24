Photo shows severity of Lance McCullers’ champagne injury

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was the butt of some jokes after suffering an arm injury thanks to an errant champagne bottle after the ALDS. As silly as the injury sounds, a photo shows that the whole issue was quite painful.

Following McCullers’ outing in Game 4 of the ALCS, Astros reporter Michael Schwab shared a photo of the injury from a few days after it initially happened. McCullers was hit near his Tommy John surgery scar and actually suffered swelling and a bone bruise.

The severity of Lance McCullers Jr's injury after getting hit by the champagne bottle can't be said enough. He was hit right by his TJ scar. The good news was there was no structural damage, but it definitely was painful. Here is how it looked a few days after. pic.twitter.com/vOWyoiQ4wk — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 24, 2022

In retrospect, no wonder McCullers brought special equipment for the ALCS celebration.

Obviously, freak injuries such as this one can be pretty amusing. They can be quite painful as well, and that seems to have been the case here.