 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 24, 2022

Photo shows severity of Lance McCullers’ champagne injury

October 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Lance McCullers delivers a pitch

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was the butt of some jokes after suffering an arm injury thanks to an errant champagne bottle after the ALDS. As silly as the injury sounds, a photo shows that the whole issue was quite painful.

Following McCullers’ outing in Game 4 of the ALCS, Astros reporter Michael Schwab shared a photo of the injury from a few days after it initially happened. McCullers was hit near his Tommy John surgery scar and actually suffered swelling and a bone bruise.

In retrospect, no wonder McCullers brought special equipment for the ALCS celebration.

Obviously, freak injuries such as this one can be pretty amusing. They can be quite painful as well, and that seems to have been the case here.

Article Tags

Lance McCullersMLB Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus