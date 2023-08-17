Lars Nootbaar goes down after fouling ball off his groin

Lars Nootbaar exited the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday after fouling a ball off his groin.

Nootbaar was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning with his Cardinals down 6-0. Nootbaar chopped a 0-1 changeup into the dirt that bounced up and nailed him in his groin.

Lars Nootbaar just left the game with trainers after he fouled this ball off into an… unideal spot pic.twitter.com/KybNR7KDvn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2023

Nootbaar finished off his at-bat by striking out. He was removed from the game.

The Cardinals later said that Nootbaar left the game “due to a lower abdomen contusion.”

Injury Updates: Lars Nootbaar was removed from tonight's game due to a lower abdomen contusion. Tommy Edman left tonight's game with a right calf contusion. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 17, 2023

Nootbaar is being evaluated by doctors.

The St. Louis leadoff man is batting .283 with an .835 OPS this season.