 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 16, 2023

Lars Nootbaar goes down after fouling ball off his groin

August 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Lars Nootbaar on the ground

Lars Nootbaar exited the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday after fouling a ball off his groin.

Nootbaar was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning with his Cardinals down 6-0. Nootbaar chopped a 0-1 changeup into the dirt that bounced up and nailed him in his groin.

Nootbaar finished off his at-bat by striking out. He was removed from the game.

The Cardinals later said that Nootbaar left the game “due to a lower abdomen contusion.”

Nootbaar is being evaluated by doctors.

The St. Louis leadoff man is batting .283 with an .835 OPS this season.

Article Tags

Lars Nootbaar
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus